VIP AUDIO 8/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Sage (AD-FREE): ThunderDome reaction, Fiend-McMahon-Braun, Rose-Deville change (150 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast host and PWTorch VIP Audio show “Podcast of Honor” cohost Tyler Sage, who also covers AEW Dynamite TV every week for PWTorch.com. They discuss Smackdown with callers for two hours including the debut of the ThunderDome set, a deep dive into The Fiend and Braun Strowman saga, Jeff Hardy winning the Intercontinental Title from A.J. Styles, the Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose stipulation change, the latest with Retribution, and more.

Then in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Tyler talk in depth for 15 minutes about what worked and didn’t work with ThunderDome, plus ideas on how to perhaps improve it. Then they speed through a bunch of emails with additional perspectives and reactions to our caller portion.

