VIP AUDIO 8/29 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flashbacks (AD-FREE): Raw & Smackdown Post-show with Keller, Parks, McNeill, on-site report for Kevin Owens WWE Title win, roster split talk, live callers (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (8-29-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Monday Night Raw ended and Kevin Owens was celebrating with his WWE Title belt. Wade was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks for a half hour and then PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell who was on-site for Raw in Houston giving an in person report. Tons of analysis and caller input on an eventful conclusion to Raw.

Then, the next day (8-30-16), Wade went live right after WWE Smackdown Live tonight with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill taking phone calls evaluating both the show and the roster split so far. They also strayed into some Triple H/Kevin Owens/Raw talk.

