VIP AUDIO 8/23 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show – Special Edition: Interview with Bertrand Hébert and Pat Laprade, authors of “The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of Andre the Giant” (83 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, Bruce is joined by the authors of what Bruce considers one of the very best wrestling books, “The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of Andre the Giant,” Bertrand Hébert and Pat Laprade, to discuss Andre’s legend and real life, a new way to see Hulk Hogan vs. Andre, his rise in Montreal, his roles in “Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Princess Bride,” the undefeated claims, the history of being bodyslammed, drinking stories, fighting stories, and more.

