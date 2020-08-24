VIP AUDIO 8/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Robert Vallejos reviews UFC Vegas 7, takes a look at unexpected result from Bellator, gives his take on potential fights between interpromotional fights, more (42 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos goes at it solo as he reviews UFC Vegas 7. He also takes a look at the unexpected result from Bellator, and gives his take on potential fights between interpromotional fights. He gives a quick breakdown of the upcoming UFC card, and has some fun with Dana White’s comments on Oscar De La Hoya. The show closes with Robert sharing his optimism regarding the past weekend in pro wrestling.

