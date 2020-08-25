VIP AUDIO 8/25 – WKH – News & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Thunderdome ratings for Raw and Smackdown, AEW on Saturday night, plus Raw and Smackdown reviews after Summerslam 2010 and more August 2010 Hotlines (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, first some news items about ratings the last few days including Smackdown and Raw with key metrics on whether Thunderdome made a difference plus how AEW Dynamite did on Saturday night. Then we flashback to six WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow in the order they play on today’s Hotline…

8/16/2020 – Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Post-Summerslam show reviewed including Daniel Bryan’s return, new tag belts and new name, Orton freaks out, Nexus tries to regain edge (27 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a review of tonight’s Raw, the follow up to the big Summerslam PPV the night before. The show was built around Team Raw facing Nexus in singles matches, plus a few smaller newsworthy angles, but mostly it felt like phoned in filler from a tired writing team wanting to stretch out TV ideas through Labor Day. A full breakdown of what worked and didn’t work in this 27 minute review.

8/18/2020 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bischoff defends use of 40+ talent, Danielson blogs on return, MSG line-up changes, Taker’s return, Jerry Lynn updates future, Linda distances Cade death from WWE (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including NXT and Raw ratings analysis, Bryan Danielson’s comments on his return at Summerslam, thoughts on Danielson leaving indy promoters in bad spot, MSG line-up changes, Undertaker’s return, Jerry Lynn updates his injury and future, Linda McMahon uses faulty comparison to run from Lance Cade death, Eric Bischoff’s latest blog logic, and more.

8/19/2020 – Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: Detailed march through first Impact following up on Fortune attacking EV2, plus Jarrett says Hogan & Sting are jealous of the “young guys” getting the spotlight (28 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at tonight’s edition of TNA Impact including the first follow up to last week’s big angle with Fortune attacking EV2. TNA managed to complicate matters a bit with Fortune also attacking Sting, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, and Hulk Hogan, but not before Jarrett could accuse Sting & Nash of being jealous of the young guys getting the spotlight (on a show where the older wrestlers beat the younger wrestlers in every match and the average age of the wrestlers with the most mic time was nearly 50).

8/20/2020 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Skip Sheffield injured, Chris Nowinski speaks out about Linda’s shameful brush-off of Cade’s death, Hogan critical of WWE going PG, Impact ratings drop, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Impact’s drop in ratings this week, Chris Nowinski speaking out against Linda McMahon’s shameful brush-off of the death of Lance Cade, Hulk Hogan has the temerity to criticize WWE for going PG, Skip Sheffield injured, Homicide gone from TNA, and more.

8/21/2020 – Wade Keller Hotline – Smackdown: Kane explains his actions with career-spanning video retrospective, Ziggler defends against Kofi, Del Rio debuts against Rey, Hardy written out (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at last night WWE Smackdown episode including Summerslam follow-up including Rey Mysterio reacting to Undertaker’s return and then facing Alberto Del Rio in the main event of the show. Also, Kane explains himself in a career-spanning video package. Plus Ziggler defends against Kingston and Matt Hardy is written off TV for a while.

8/22/2020 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bobby Lashley’s loss, Paul Heyman’s latest rumored venture, Booker T and Ross react to Lashley loss, more (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at last night’s Bobby Lashley MMA loss including analysis of how he looked, what his friend Booker T said about it, what Jim Ross observed about it, word from inside MMA regarding his reputation and dedication, and how this affects the proposed Dave Bautista fight. Also, the latest coming out of last night’s Strikeforce card on Paul Heyman.

