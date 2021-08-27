SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 8/26 - The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): NXT Takeover 36, Summerslam fallout on Raw, NXT TV, Smackdown with Reigns-Cena segment, UFC reviews (44 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 44:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Review of final WWE Smackdown before Summerslam including Roman Reigns-John Cena segment

Review of WWE Monday Night Raw with Summerslam fallout

Additional thoughts on the fallout of the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch match at Summerslam

NXT Takeover 36 review including Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, Dragonov vs. Walter

NXT on USA review including Takeover fallout

UFC Fight Night review

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO