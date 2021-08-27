News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): NXT Takeover 36, Summerslam fallout on Raw, NXT TV, Smackdown with Reigns-Cena segment, UFC reviews (44 min.)

August 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

  • Review of final WWE Smackdown before Summerslam including Roman Reigns-John Cena segment
  • Review of WWE Monday Night Raw with Summerslam fallout
  • Additional thoughts on the fallout of the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch match at Summerslam
  • NXT Takeover 36 review including Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, Dragonov vs. Walter
  • NXT on USA review including Takeover fallout
  • UFC Fight Night review

