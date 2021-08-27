VIP AUDIO 8/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (8-22-16) Keller & Caldwell review Raw with Bayley’s debut, Summerslam fallout, Finn Balor forfeits Universal Title, more (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Aug. 22, 2016 Raw Post-show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell who went live right as Raw ended with analysis of the program and live callers discussing the Finn Balor title forfeiture, the Fatal Four-way set-up for the vacated title, the debut of Bayley, and much more.

