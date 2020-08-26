VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: NJPW Cup 2020 USA winner crowned, KOPW Tournament stipulations finalized, Summer Struggle in Jingu preview (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue their coverage of the NJPW Strong show, go over the finals of the New Japan Cup 2020 USA, and other NJPW Strong news. We also go over the voting results for the King of Pro-Wrestling 2020 tournament and preview Summer Struggle in Jingu, plus more news.

