VIP AUDIO 8/27 – WKH – Smackdown Review + Punk minute-by-minute viewership on Dynamite: Summerslam fallout, Becky addresses cheap win, Usos question Heyman’s loyalty, Happy Corbin debuts (24 min.)

August 28, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the debut of Happy Corbin, the return of Sami Zayn, Dominik shows frustration with his father Rey Mysterio, and of course major Summerslam fallout with Becky Lynch addressing her cheap victory, Roman Reigns and the Usos playing headgames with Paul Heyman over Brock Lesnar’s return, and a slimy insincere congratulations by Seth Rollins for Edge.

