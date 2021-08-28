WKPWP – WWE Smackdown Post-Show w/Keller & Hazelwood & McDonald: On-site report, live callers, emails talking Becky, Heyman-Reigns intrigue, Happy Corbin (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood and Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent who attended in North Little Rock, Ark. The conversations include analysis of Becky Lynch’s return mission statement and is she a heel or a babyface, how disrespected were Bianca Belair fans, the intrigue over where Paul Heyman fits in with Roman Reigns and the Usos now that Brock Lesnar has been signed to a semi-long-term deal, the debut of Happy Corbin, the rise of Boogs, the Street Profits, Kevin Owens on commentary, and more.
