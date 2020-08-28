News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): Mike McMahon flies solo to react to Dynamite and take emails on MJF, Impact, more (43 min)

August 28, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon is flying solo this week for an episode of the All Elite Aftershow Dailycast. He reacts to Dynamite and takes listener emails on MJF, Impact, and more. Oh, and he also takes a victory lap after you guys voted his fantasy roster ahead of Andrew’s from last week’s show (shhh, don’t tell Andrew). For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

