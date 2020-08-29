VIP AUDIO 8/28 – WKH – Smackdown Review: A true Holy Sh** moment to close the show and where it could lead, plus the return of Sami Zayn, Alexa’s ominous dread, Sheamus walks out, Postman Pearce, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including a true “holy shit!” moment to close the show with Roman Reigns revealing he is aligned with Paul Heyman. Details on how it played out and where it could lead, plus the return of Sami Zayn with a less-than-warm response by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss’s ominous dread and a shattering of a mug, Sheamus walks out on Miz & Morrison, Postman Pearce visits the Playhouse, Sasha and Bayley deal with Summerslam ramifications and a quick turnaround to defend their tag titles at Payback, and more.

