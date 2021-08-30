News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk, Danielson, Becky, Brock, Tony Khan, Logan Paul, NXT spoiler sensitivity, NWA Empower (106 min.)

August 29, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics: C.M. Punk, Bryan Danielson, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, WWE trying to please the rapidly-declining USA Network and broadcast network Fox at once, Tony Khan, Logan Paul, NXT spoiler sensitivity with reporters, NWA Empower, and more.

