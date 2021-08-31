SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/31 – Alan4L's ProWres Paradise: Destination Chicago as Dr. Keith Lipinski talks AAW's big return to Logan Square and Chicago Pro Wrestling history (97 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Chicago’s favoute son (no, not CM Punk) Dr. Keith Lipinski for an extremely enthusiastic preview of AAW’s show on Thursday night at Logan Square Auditorium. Yes indeed, it’s Destination Chicago in every way this week with the eyes of the wrestling world on the Second City. Keith brings us through the highlights of AAW’s card including Josh Alexander’s challenge of champion Fred Yehi, the much-hyped Daniel Garcia vs. Davey Richards bout, and much more. Plus, Alan challenges Keith on some of the biggest moments in Chicago Pro Wrestling history – everything from the Frontier Fieldhouse to the United Center. Check it out!

