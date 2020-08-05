VIP AUDIO 8/5 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: On Okada’s controversial title announcement, NJPW Strong, six-man tag tournament, New Japan Cup USA, more (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado discuss the many recent announcements made by new Japan, Okada’s King of Pro-Wrestling 2020 title announcement and the infusion of stipulations into the New Japan match style format, new US-based show NJPW Strong and the Lions Break Collision that served as a pilot, the six-man tag tournament to determine the new NEVER 6-man Tag Champions, and more.

