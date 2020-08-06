VIP AUDIO 8/6 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The Quarantine Files #3, Part 2 – Stone Cold Steve Austin 1999 with special guest Ryan Droste (51 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is not your standard On the Canvas, but a special edition. The Quarantine Files. In this series of shows, amidst quarantine, Zack Heydorn examines a year’s worth of PPV matches from a single wrestling act. The Quarantine Files episode number three, part two, discusses and analyzes the latter part of the 1999 PPV run of matches from Stone Cold Steve Austin. Ryan Droste from the Top Rope Nation podcast joins the show as a special guest to fully break down Austin vs. The Undertaker in a First Blood match, Austin vs. Triple H and Mankind at Summerslam with Jesse Ventura as the special guest referee, Austin vs. Triple H, and more. Enjoy!

