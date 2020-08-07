VIP AUDIO 8/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Savage vs. George Steele, Cody’s TNT Title, why did Vince put up with Shawn Michaels, Arn-Sid, Hamilton, more (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Another theory on the Bellas book being called “Incomparable.”

Is it time to cut way back on dives and just let a few wrestlers on each roster do them?

Is Cody’s approach to defending the TNT Title actually hurting Cody because he’s going so long with wrestler people don’t really know and he’s missing out on feuds with well-known established stars?

From a Star Power Mount Rushmore standpoint, who belongs alongside The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin?

Why did some mid-carders have such good win-loss records and which mid-carder from the 1990s have a better chance today?

An idea for a trade of Samoa Joe to another era and who he’d be traded for.

Is WWE a wrestling company or something else entirely and thus shouldn’t be compared to wrestling companies?

Were there wrestlers whose careers you missed out on watching in real time?

Is AEW undermining women wrestlers with its style of commentary?

What other video libraries are left for WWE to get?

Why can’t Vince McMahon figure out how to stick to the basics and do that well like AEW strives to do?

What mainstream writers covered pro wrestling in mainstream publications in the pre-Attitude Era?

What are the best and worst faction names over the decades?

Why does Wade keep calling Chad Gable by his awful new name?

How does Cody’s Open Challenge rank against some other open challenge gimmicks in the past?

Could Randy Savage have been better utilized than his feud with George “The Animal” Steele in the mid-1980s?

Does the pressure to make WWE more of a “sports-like presentation” do more harm than good at expanding the audience?

How does Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground dancers fit into the PG13 rating?

Is anything on Raw and Smackdown as bad as Raw and Smackdown these days?

Have you seen Hamilton yet and, if so, what is your favorite song?

What is the story with the Arn Anderson-Sid stabbing?

What would Umaga’s career have been if he didn’t die at age 36?

Any early thoughts on the New Japan G1?

Why did Vince McMahon put up Shawn Michaels?

Plus some talk about vacuum cleaner shopping and brands.

