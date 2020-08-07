VIP AUDIO 8/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Savage vs. George Steele, Cody’s TNT Title, why did Vince put up with Shawn Michaels, Arn-Sid, Hamilton, more (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:
- Another theory on the Bellas book being called “Incomparable.”
- Is it time to cut way back on dives and just let a few wrestlers on each roster do them?
- Is Cody’s approach to defending the TNT Title actually hurting Cody because he’s going so long with wrestler people don’t really know and he’s missing out on feuds with well-known established stars?
- From a Star Power Mount Rushmore standpoint, who belongs alongside The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin?
- Why did some mid-carders have such good win-loss records and which mid-carder from the 1990s have a better chance today?
- An idea for a trade of Samoa Joe to another era and who he’d be traded for.
- Is WWE a wrestling company or something else entirely and thus shouldn’t be compared to wrestling companies?
- Were there wrestlers whose careers you missed out on watching in real time?
- Is AEW undermining women wrestlers with its style of commentary?
- What other video libraries are left for WWE to get?
- Why can’t Vince McMahon figure out how to stick to the basics and do that well like AEW strives to do?
- What mainstream writers covered pro wrestling in mainstream publications in the pre-Attitude Era?
- What are the best and worst faction names over the decades?
- Why does Wade keep calling Chad Gable by his awful new name?
- How does Cody’s Open Challenge rank against some other open challenge gimmicks in the past?
- Could Randy Savage have been better utilized than his feud with George “The Animal” Steele in the mid-1980s?
- Does the pressure to make WWE more of a “sports-like presentation” do more harm than good at expanding the audience?
- How does Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground dancers fit into the PG13 rating?
- Is anything on Raw and Smackdown as bad as Raw and Smackdown these days?
- Have you seen Hamilton yet and, if so, what is your favorite song?
- What is the story with the Arn Anderson-Sid stabbing?
- What would Umaga’s career have been if he didn’t die at age 36?
- Any early thoughts on the New Japan G1?
- Why did Vince McMahon put up Shawn Michaels?
- Plus some talk about vacuum cleaner shopping and brands.
