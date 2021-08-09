SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/8 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Facts and some theories on what's going on with NXT and Vince McMahon, Hangman Page, Cody-Malakai, Cena's movie career, Reigns's future, Big E, Adam Cole, Stardom (111 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:51:43 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics: Some facts and some theories on what’s going on with NXT and Vince McMahon, Hangman Page and the AEW Title chase, Cody Rhodes losing to Malakai Black and making it about him, John Cena’s movie career and how he’s compared live in and out of WWE, Roman Reigns’s future and whether his situation could perhaps be fueling Vince’s attitude toward NXT lately, Big E’s on-air demeanor with the MITB, Adam Cole’s negotiations, and Stardom.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO