VIP AUDIO 8/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Chris Maitland returns to talk Mustafa Ali’s observation on opportunity, New Japan difference, more (63 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris and Rich discuss Mustafa Ali’s outstanding conversation on Raw Talk, and the idea of opportunity vs. reality within North American wrestling and, later in the show, Japan. Whether it was Bad News Allen, ex-horsemen like Windham, or wrestlers outside of the WWE bubble, the pair talk about their experience in other promotions and how they were viewed upon joining WWF/E. Additionally, the pair discuss the difference between Kaientai DX in WWE vs. everywhere else, Hirooki Goto, and more.

