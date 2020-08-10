VIP AUDIO 8/9 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: New NEVER Six-Man Tag Champions crowned, New Japan Cup USA underway, first NJPW Strong episode (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado cover the new NJPW Strong show, the first round of the New Japan Cup 2020 USA, and the tournament for the vacated NEVER Six-Man Tag Championship, and the storylines spinning from the matches. Insight into the Golden Aces, and Master Wato may or may not get buried, and more.

