VIP AUDIO 8/9 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is association with Vince McMahon costing NXT viewers against AEW, ideas on who will win SD women’s battle royal, WWE Network workout show idea, more (25 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format with the following listener-submitted topics: Is association with Vince McMahon costing NXT viewers against AEW, ideas on who will win SD women’s battle royal, WWE Network workout show idea, how many viewers is the NXT replay on WWE Network costing NXT, should Rhea Ripley have gotten an uninterrupted strong push to the top or would there have been a backlash, and more.

Send questions for future Ask the Editor podcasts to askwadekeller@gmail.com.

