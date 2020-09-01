VIP AUDIO 9/1 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Touching base with New Japan – Summer Struggle In Jingu, G1 Climax hopes, and more with Sarah Flannery (83 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Sarah Flannery for a look at where things stand in New Japan coming off the big Summer fireworks of Jingu Stadium, and ahead of the G1 Climax starting in just a few weeks. Sarah and Alan rave about the two standout matches from last Saturday’s event, the interesting title changes (and what they could mean), and the end of The Golden Aces! Plus, the guys put their heads together and map out what the field could look like for the G1, and discuss the one wrestler that the whole thing might be riding on. All that plus SHOE TALK! Check it out!

