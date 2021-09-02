SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/1 – East Coast Cast #567 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss upcoming AEW All Out PPV with predictions, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax slap fight, NXT creative takeover, more (110 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:50:07 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the ECC, Cam and Trav run down this weekend’s AEW All Out PPV and make predictions on match results. Will Ruby Soho debut at this show? Will Bryan Danielson or Adam Cole make an appearance? Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax get into a slap fight mid-match and everyone wants to know how real it was. Vince McMahon and his cronies are set to take the creative of NXT over. The wrestling community weeps and sulks over this obviously poor decision. Live calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO