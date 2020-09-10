VIP AUDIO 9/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss All Out including how AEW handled Matt Hardy injury, Dynamite including a reset of sorts for AEW, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show reacting to some of the headlines from All Out, including a long conversation on how AEW handled the Matt Hardy injury (yeah, he was injured). Then they switch to this week’s Dynamite, including discussing a reset of sorts for AEW, with Jericho/Hager moving into the tag division, the Young Bucks turning heel, Kenny Omega and Adam Page going into singles, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

