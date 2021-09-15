SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/14 – WKH - The News: Full review of NXT 2.0 with the full brand refresh and new talent, Indi-Dexter wedding, Raw rating, Gargano and Dunne contract status updates, more (33 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 33:07 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the latest headlines including the contract status of Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, the NXT Title situation with Samoa Joe, the Raw ratings up against the NFL and also compared to AEW Dynamite, and then a full rundown and review of NXT 2.0 with all of the changes including the Indi Hartwell-Dexter Lumis wedding and the NXT Title match.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO