VIP AUDIO 9/14 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): (9-7-2011) C.M. Punk-Triple H segment, Kevin Nash text twist, Angle’s DUI, live callers (127 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-7-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They break down the previous night’s Raw. Jason gave it a big thumbs down. Find out why. They analyze the Kevin Nash text twist, the Triple H-C.M. Punk stips, and more. They take live calls for an hour mostly centered around Raw happenings and WWE network. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Kurt Angle’s DUI and whether he should be treated differently than Matt Hardy, plus more on Raw. The final segment is dedicated to NFL talk including Powell’s expert perspective on Fantasy Football.

