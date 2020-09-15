VIP AUDIO 9/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot, Fear, and Fair discuss Uncanny Attractions, their show The Wrestlers Take Manhattan, and Dashboard Confessional (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “An Old Cassette Tape.” This week, Emily Fear, Harley R. Pageot, and Meg Fair profile the entirely LGBTQ-run Brooklyn promotion Uncanny Attractions and go in depth on their fully cinematic show The Wrestlers Take Manhattan. Plus, the continued rise of IWTV, Tay Conti signs with AEW, and Deonna Purrazzo heads to Bloodsport.

