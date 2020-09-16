News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/16 – WKH – The News: AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night preview, Raw and Smackdown ratings, Sasha, Booker, more (19 min.)

September 16, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including a preview of the NXT vs. AEW battle on Wednesday night, some additional notes and stats on how they did the last four weeks without facing each other head-to-head, the latest Raw and Smackdown ratings including indications of Roman Reigns’s drawing power (and Paul Heyman’s, too). Plus some notes on Sasha Banks and Booker T.

