VIP AUDIO 9/16 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Big E wins WWE, Reigns-Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, AEW’s ratings growth, AEW’s big week ahead, Todd’s in-perspective on NXT 2.0 debut, ROH PPV review, NJPW G1 preview, TV reviews, UFC, more (128 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Todd’s in–perspective perspective from the premiere of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday at the P.C.

Full review of NXT 2.0 including the NXT Title situation and the wedding

Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite

Thoughts on next week’s big line-up at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Reaction to Big E’s WWE Title win and various scenarios for him going forward

A review of the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

A New Japan G1 Tournament Preview

Previews of UFC and Bellator cards this weekend

Reaction to Andrew Yang’s stance against WWE classifying wrestlers as independent contractors

How might Tony Khan feel about Yang’s campaign against independent contractor status

Reaction to WWE’s sheepish announcement that Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

