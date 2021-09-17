News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/16 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Big E wins WWE, Reigns-Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, AEW’s ratings growth, AEW’s big week ahead, Todd’s in-perspective on NXT 2.0 debut, ROH PPV review, NJPW G1 preview, TV reviews, UFC, more (128 min)

September 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 9/16 - The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Big E wins WWE, Reigns-Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, AEW's ratings growth, AEW's big week ahead, Todd's in-perspective on NXT 2.0 debut, ROH PPV review, NJPW G1 preview, TV reviews, UFC, more (128 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

  • Todd’s in–perspective perspective from the premiere of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday at the P.C.
  • Full review of NXT 2.0 including the NXT Title situation and the wedding
  • Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite
  • Thoughts on next week’s big line-up at Arthur Ashe Stadium
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Reaction to Big E’s WWE Title win and various scenarios for him going forward
  • A review of the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV
  • A New Japan G1 Tournament Preview
  • Previews of UFC and Bellator cards this weekend
  • Reaction to Andrew Yang’s stance against WWE classifying wrestlers as independent contractors
  • How might Tony Khan feel about Yang’s campaign against independent contractor status
  • Reaction to WWE’s sheepish announcement that Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021