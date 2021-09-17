VIP AUDIO 9/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Punk-Ospreay, Danielson or Punk a better role model, ROH Mount Rushmore, Wight’s critique of AEW in-ring style, Damien Priest, Hangman, Becky, Reigns-Heyman, AEW managers, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Is Becky Lynch’s heel turn not only a mistake but also a failure already?

Is Paul Wight correct about AEW’s in-ring working style counter-productive ultimately?

Manufactured Debates: Punk or Danielson a better role model? AEW silly segments or NXT heavily produced skits worse for wrestling? AEW more like WCW Attitude Era or WWE Attitude Era? Is Danny Garcia clearly the star of the future or someone else? Should Hook squash C.M. Punk immediately or be given an undefeated streak before beating Punk?

What other big angles could WWE do to try to spark business like Big E title win?

Does Hangman Page still have to win the AEW Title when he returns?

When we watch Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman talk, are we supposed to think they know the camera is on them or not?

Is Damien Priest still coming up a big short as a top act?

Doesn’t Triple H deserve to see his precious NXT dismantled?

What are the percentage changes or Kevin Steen/Owens, Sami Zayn/El Generico, and Johnny Gargano jumping to AEW?

Will C.M. Punk eventually wrestle Will Ospreay?

Is AEW undervaluing its women’s division?

Is it time for AEW to have a new opening theme song?

Minnesota Wild or Washington Capitols?

Who are the Mount Rushmore of ROH? Can you provide a summary of the careers in ROH that Danielson, Adam Cole, Punk, and Owens/Steen had?

Is the two-hour Rampage an audition for expanding to two hours? Should AEW consider expanding Rampage and putting it up against Smackdown?

Who is AEW’s best manager: Dan Lambert, Don Callis, Taz, or Tully Blanchard?

What is Sean Gannon’s MMA legacy?

When Miro wins El Fuego Del Sol’s car, should C.J. get in the car with him and…….

Does Raw booking matter anymore, or does WWE deserve credit for better booking than people give them credit for given fan enthusiasm and ticket sales lately?

Should fans boo wrestlers they actually like, as Wade espouses?

Why did WWE give Rick Steiner’s son an awful name?

