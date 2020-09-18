News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Parking Lot Brawl between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz, Lance Archer and Jon Moxley, tag-team division, more (79 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show reacting to Dynamite, specifically the main event Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz. They discuss everything about that match, including the finish and the post-match comedy with Trent’s mom. They also discuss Lance Archer and Jon Moxley, the tag-team division, and take emails on an array of topics. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

