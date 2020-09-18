VIP AUDIO 9/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Most dangerous wrestling moments, Raw Underground Title, Ranking AEW PPVs so far, dream MMA fights, AEW booking process, third-tier WWE TV shows, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Most dangerous matches we’ve seen?

How did Wade start his Pro Wrestling Focus radio show on KFAN?

What percentage of wrestling TV shows do they watch live and why?

What are some dream MMA fights from separate eras and separate weight divisions?

Is it old fashioned to want to clear babyfaces and heels?

Rank AEW PPV events in order of worst to best so far

Is it enough to have referees decide whether a match should continue after a dangerous landing or injury?

Is Retribution going to reveal itself with a big surprise of Murphy being involved or behind it?

When did VInce McMahon start rewriting scripts at the last second considering the WWF was supposed to be more organized back in the day compared to WCW?

Was it fair of Excalibur to call out Taz like he did on AEW Dark about a comment he made about a woman wrestler?

Some more thoughts on top non-wrestling TV shows worth binging including “Forbydelsen” (the Danish original “The Killing.”) And our reaction to Netflix’s new documentary on the ominous affects of social media on controlling people’s perspectives on governments around the world and just addicting people to their phones.

How does AEW’s booking work behind the scenes in terms of who all is involved in the process of writing TV shows and developing storylines?

Should Zack Sabre Jr. take over Suzuk-gun when Minoru Suzuki leaves NJPW?

Who would win a shoot fight between Haku and Orange Cassidy? (Asking for a listener’s 12 year old daughter.)

Thoughts on WWE’s third-tier TV shows over the years including Live Wire, Velocity, Shotgun Saturday Night, Jakked, Sunday Night Heat, Action Zone, Mania, and more?

What are the chances Vince McMahon introduces a Raw Underground title belt?

