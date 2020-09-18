VIP AUDIO 9/18 – Radican Worldwide: Matt Sydal talks debuting with AEW, ROH career, tagging with Ricochet and wrestling Young Bucks, O’Reilly & Fish, and Trent Berreta & Rocky Romero in NJPW and ROH, wrestling Delirious in first round of ROH Pure Title tournament, more (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by Matt Sydal for an interview ahead of his first round ROH Pure Title match against longtime friend Delirious on Sinclair affiliates this weekend and Fite TV on Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern. The show begins with Sydal discussing how he’s feeling these days after suffering a number of injuries in recent years. He talks in depth about his AEW debut and slipping on the top rope going for the SPP in the Casino Battle Royal. Sydal then talks about his time in NJPW tagging with Ricochet. He also talks about his experiences wrestling The Young Bucks, Trent Berretta & Rocky Romero, and Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish in NJPW and ROH. The show concludes with an in-depth discussion of Sydal’s experience taping matches inside the ROH bubble and his first round match with Delirious. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO