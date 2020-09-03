News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/2 – East Coast Cast #517 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss WWE Payback including Reigns reclaiming Universal Championship, Bayley & Sasha Banks heading for feud, IIconics split, more (101 min)

September 3, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s ECC hears Trav and Cam talk about the Payback PPV match results and fallout. Roman Reigns reclaims the Universal Championship, and does so as a “Paul Heyman guy.” Bayley and Sasha Banks look to be headed for their 3rd feud in as many years. The IIconics are split up for unknown reasons. AEW has a PPV this weekend, and maybe a new weekly TV show in the works. Braun Strowman takes two pinfalls in a week. Thoughts on AEW’s fledgling women’s division.

