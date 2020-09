SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue their coverage of the NJPW Strong show, review Summer Struggle in Jingu, make sense of the booking of Evil, discuss our favorite New Japan theme music, and more.

