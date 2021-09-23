SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/22 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Dark Side of the Ring fallout including Flair's response, Dreamer suspension, RVD clarifications, plus Reigns on Raw, G1, WWE 9-11 documentary, MLW (90 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:30:22 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics: The “Dark Side of the Ring” WWE “Plane Ride from Hell” fallout including Ric Flair’s response, Tommy Dreamer suspension after his bone-headed comments, RVD clarifications on what he saw and how that does or doesn’t change things, plus Roman Reigns on Raw, Big E’s second week as WWE Champion, New Japan G1 so far, WWE’s 9-11 documentary, MLW back with fresh shows, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO