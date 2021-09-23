VIP AUDIO 9/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage (AD-FREE): On-site reports, Cody booed, Omega vs. Danielson, Baker vs. Soho, live callers, emails (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and on-site correspondents from Queens, N.Y. They discuss Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Cody Rhodes being booed against Malakai Black, the return of Brandi Rhodes, are Cody and Brandi self-aware of why fans are booing them, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, MJF vs. Brian Pilllman Jr., C.M. Punk addresses Happy Punk criticism, and much more.

