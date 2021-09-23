VIP AUDIO 9/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Omega vs. Danielson review, Punk addresses fan discontent with Happy Punk, Baker defends against Ruby, Sting has one of his best matches in decades, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, C.M.Punk addresses fan discontent with Happy Punk, Britt Baker defends against Ruby Soho, Sting has one of his best matches in decades, and more details and analysis on the show emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.

