VIP AUDIO 9/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss AEW commentary team, why Retribution makes no sense, Impact Bound for Glory main event, more (68 min)

September 25, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show reacting to Dynamite, and have more thoughts on the AEW commentary team. They talk about Retribution and why it makes no sense, a little Impact including Bound for Glory’s main event, and of course, their favorite part of the show – they take your emails! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

