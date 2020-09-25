VIP AUDIO 9/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Austin’s WM17 heel turn, early UFC memories, Orange Cassidy, what if pro wrestling criticism went away, favorite old movies, more (61 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Looking back at Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 heel turn, and is the failure of that a reason Vince McMahon has been hesitant to turn babyfaces since then?

If pro wrestling analysis in all forms and on all media went away, would pro wrestling be more or less popular a year later?

Are there roughly just three or four basic reasons matches take place in pro wrestling?

What option would they choose if you could get revenge pro-wrestling style on a nemesis?

How do New Japan’s top moments for pro wrestlers compare to WWE’s such as G1 vs. Royal Rumble wins?

Did Triple H just hang his head and walk away in despair when Vince McMahon told him about Retribution?

Early UFC memories?

What are their favorite old movies including Hitchcock’s and Kubrick’s?

Retribution… WTF?!?!

Can Orange Cassidy rise above AEW TNT Title contendership status or is this his peak?

Does Hurt Business being babyfaces, heels, and babyfaces on the same show hurt business?

Is Will Ospreay going to the dark side, considering his change in look at G1?

Taichi!

And another go at G1 Predictions.

