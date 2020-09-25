News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Austin’s WM17 heel turn, early UFC memories, Orange Cassidy, what if pro wrestling criticism went away, favorite old movies, more (61 min)

September 25, 2020

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Looking back at Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 heel turn, and is the failure of that a reason Vince McMahon has been hesitant to turn babyfaces since then?
  • If pro wrestling analysis in all forms and on all media went away, would pro wrestling be more or less popular a year later?
  • Are there roughly just three or four basic reasons matches take place in pro wrestling?
  • What option would they choose if you could get revenge pro-wrestling style on a nemesis?
  • How do New Japan’s top moments for pro wrestlers compare to WWE’s such as G1 vs. Royal Rumble wins?
  • Did Triple H just hang his head and walk away in despair when Vince McMahon told him about Retribution?
  • Early UFC memories?
  • What are their favorite old movies including Hitchcock’s and Kubrick’s?
  • Retribution… WTF?!?!
  • Can Orange Cassidy rise above AEW TNT Title contendership status or is this his peak?
  • Does Hurt Business being babyfaces, heels, and babyfaces on the same show hurt business?
  • Is Will Ospreay going to the dark side, considering his change in look at G1?
  • Taichi!
  • And another go at G1 Predictions.

