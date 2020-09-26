VIP AUDIO 9/25 – NJPW G1 Climax 30 Nights 1-3 Roundtable (w/Radican, Wells, and Heydorn): Overall thoughts on the tournament, in-depth look at the big matches from each show, thoughts on the tournament going forward, more (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch specialist Kelly Wells and PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn for an NJPW roundtable looking at nights 1-3 of the G1 Climax 30 tournament. The show begins with Radican, Wells, and Heydorn giving some overall thoughts on the tournament so far through three nights. They then discuss nights 1-3 of G1 Climax 30 in depth, looking at the big matches and key storylines to date in the tournament. The show ends with a look ahead at how the tournament might play out.

