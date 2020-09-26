VIP AUDIO 9/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (9-23-15) McNeill talks live with PWG co-founder & comic book artist Scott Lost, plus Jonny Fairplay & Caldwell (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the September 23, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talks live with PWG co-founder & comic book artist Scott Lost and recurring favorite Jonny Fairplay with live phone calls and emails! Plus, the previously VIP-only Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO