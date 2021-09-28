SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos (AD-FREE): Big E vs. Lashley twice, Drew surprise, Goldberg wants to kill Lashley, Baszler-Eva, live callers, emails (110 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:50:06 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Robert Vallejos to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss a pre-draft “lame duck” episode storyline-wise and try to make sense of what happened and determine what matters and ultimately doesn’t matter, including cross-signals and head-scratching women’s segments throughout. Also, was it bait and switch or a bonus to have Big E vs. Bobby Lashley twice, thoughts on the reuniting of Hurt Business, what Drew McIntyre’s appearance might be about, the standout A.J. Styles vs. Riddle and Sheamus vs. Damian Priest matches, plus Goldberg’s boneheaded statement that he hopes to murder Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia and is Vince McMahon on the verge of outright cutting Karrion Kross. Oh, some Jimmy Smith bashing and sympathy for Corey Graves holding it together as well as he does each week.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO