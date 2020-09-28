VIP AUDIO 9/27 – WKH – WWE Clash of Champions PPV Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Reigns-Jey, Drew-Orton, Hardy-Styles-Sami, Asuka-Vega, more (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown and analysis of WWE Clash of Champions including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Asuka vs. Zelina Vega, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn vs. A.J. Styles in a ladder match, The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza, Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO