VIP AUDIO 9/30 – East Coast Cast #521 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Reigns putting a beatdown on Jey Uso, Orton using tactical gear to strike back at enemies, Ricochet’s contact status with WWE, more (120 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav discuss your tribal chief, Roman Reigns, putting a beatdown on Jey Uso at Night of Champions. They marvel in the flawless execution of the angle leading up to the flawless execution of the match. Randy Orton uses tactical gear to strike back at his enemies. Ricochet’s contact status with WWE. Retribution shows no mercy to their detractors on Twitter. Smackdown now has the bigger audience of all the shows. Calls, emails, and more.

