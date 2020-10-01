VIP AUDIO 9/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage (AD-FREE): Cody’s return, Jericho-MJF speculation, Page-Omega, Starks-Darby, live callers, emails (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com TV reporter and PWTorch VIP podcast host Tyler Sage to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss Cody’s return with a dose of psychoanalysis of his on-air character, the Chris Jericho-MJF segment and where this storyline could be headed, Adam Page’s reaction to news of Kenny Omega wrestling a singles match, Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin, FTR, the disgraced Billy Mitchell getting a Miro rub, and much more with live callers and emails.

