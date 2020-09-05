News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (8-31-15) Raw Post-show – Sting & Cena vs. Rollins, never-ending soap opera skit, missing stars, more (82 min)

September 5, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the August 31, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. It’s the Raw post-game show with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks in the opening 10 Good Minutes segment, then live calls covering Raw, including live correspondent phone calls from Tampa Raw. They talk Sting & John Cena vs. Seth Rollins, never-ending soap opera skit, missing stars, and more.

