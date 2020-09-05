VIP AUDIO 9/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Reigns and Heyman in-ring promo, Bayley turns on Sasha, Jey Uso’s big night, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss Smackdown with callers including the Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in-ring promo, Jey Uso’s big night, Sheamus’s taped fists, Bayley’s turn on Sasha Banks, the Nia Jax/Shayna Baszler partnership, the new Firefly Funhouse character, and more. They are joined by live callers and they answer emails.

