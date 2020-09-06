VIP AUDIO 9/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Kylin Furlow returns to break down his Deep Dive Top 5 Failed Solo Transitions in Wrestling, what went wrong, what could’ve gone better, other fallout from those decisions, more (61 min)

News Ticker

September 5, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive is a straight ahead list episode where Kylin and Rich break down some wrestlers whose transition to the singles scene was marred by something – be it a bad push, bad timing, or bad conception to start with! The pair discuss Steve Keirn’s transition to Skinner, Brother D-Von, Wildcat Chris Harris, Lana, and more. Additionally, the show opens with a heart-felt get well soon to former PWTorch Staffer Jim Valley, who is currently having health issues in Washington state.

