VIP AUDIO 9/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC including Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till, give thoughts on upcoming boxing bouts, talk AEW All Out, more (109 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest offering from the UFC, including a breakdown of the main event between Derek Brunson and Darren Till. They give a brief rundown of the upcoming UFC fight card, give their thoughts on the upcoming boxing bouts featuring Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield, and close the show with an extended conversation about AEW’s All Out PPV and the current state of pro wrestling.

